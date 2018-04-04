Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) is one of 8 public companies in the “General industrial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Illinois Tool Works to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 11.79% 48.42% 14.17% Illinois Tool Works Competitors 1.78% 22.00% 6.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Illinois Tool Works and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 0 9 8 0 2.47 Illinois Tool Works Competitors 29 241 305 6 2.50

Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus price target of $176.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. As a group, “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illinois Tool Works’ competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $14.31 billion $1.69 billion 23.64 Illinois Tool Works Competitors $3.66 billion $278.08 million 49.38

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Illinois Tool Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Illinois Tool Works pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Illinois Tool Works pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 52.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions. The Welding segment produces welding equipment, consumables and accessories for industrial and commercial applications. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment supplies engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment produces beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

