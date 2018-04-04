Image Scan, Inc (LON:IGE)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.95 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.09). Approximately 777,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 358,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.09).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Image Scan (IGE) Trading Up 0%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/image-scan-ige-trading-up-0.html.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings plc designs, manufactures, and supplies portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.