William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,781 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Imax worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Imax by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Imax by 98.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 2,410.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 143,587 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $242,229.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $99,735.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $501,243. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,281.82, a PE ratio of 118.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Imax Corp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. Imax had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.62%. sell-side analysts predict that Imax Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

