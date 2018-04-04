IMI (IMI) Receives Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th. HSBC currently has a GBX 1,200 ($16.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($20.70) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($19.09) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($17.69) to GBX 1,250 ($17.55) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,310 ($18.39) to GBX 1,340 ($18.81) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($20.49) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,316.92 ($18.49).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,080 ($15.16) on Wednesday. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,093 ($15.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,453 ($20.40).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 25.20 ($0.35) dividend. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialized engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates through IMI Critical Engineering, IMI precision engineering and IMI hydronic engineering segments.

