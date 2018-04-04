IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,229 shares, a decline of 1.7% from the February 28th total of 739,791 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. IMPAC Mortgage has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. IMPAC Mortgage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard H. Pickup purchased 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $313,923.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded IMPAC Mortgage from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on IMPAC Mortgage from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPAC Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc is an independent residential mortgage lender. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It originates, sells and services conventional, conforming agency and Government insured residential mortgage loans.

