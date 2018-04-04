Impact Hits Market Cap of $74,966.00 (CRYPTO:IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Impact has a market cap of $74,966.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Impact has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046440 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Impact

Impact (IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 109,612,071 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX. The official website for Impact is impact-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Impact

Impact can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange.

