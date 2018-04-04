Impact Price Tops $0.0010 (IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Impact coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impact has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Impact has a total market cap of $108,804.00 and $185.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00049650 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Impact Profile

Impact is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 109,612,071 coins. The official website for Impact is impact-coin.com. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impact must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

