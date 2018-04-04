Imperial Brands’ (LON:IMB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a GBX 2,850 ($40.01) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($47.73) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,765 ($52.85) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 3,275 ($45.97) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,740 ($52.50) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,690.63 ($51.81).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMB opened at GBX 2,452 ($34.42) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 2,447 ($34.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,956.50 ($55.54).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($33.48), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($897,923.71).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/imperial-brands-imb-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-citigroup-updated.html.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.