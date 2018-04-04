Imperial Brands’ (LON:IMB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($47.73) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMB. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Imperial Brands to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,610 ($50.67) to GBX 2,760 ($38.74) in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,780 ($53.06) to GBX 3,765 ($52.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($44.92) target price on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,400 ($47.73) target price on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,690.63 ($51.81).

IMB stock traded up GBX 80 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,506 ($35.18). 3,052,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 2,447 ($34.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,956.50 ($55.54).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($33.48), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($897,923.71).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

