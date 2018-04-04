indaHash (IDH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70,328.00

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, indaHash has traded down 48% against the dollar. One indaHash token can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and $70,328.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00700479 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00179402 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034807 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IndaHash is an influencer marketing platform that aims to connect brands, influencers, and the audience. The Indahash will allow discovering, create, perform and analyze advertising campaigns. Moreover, the platform will be powered by the IndaHash token (IDH), an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange between brands and influencers. “

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not currently possible to buy indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

