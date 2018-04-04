Independent Investors Inc. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $197,399.23, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Instinet raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

