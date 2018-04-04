Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) Insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz Buys 1,000 Shares

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$19,470.00.

Gerald Wilfred Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.29 per share, with a total value of C$96,450.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 1,100 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.31 per share, with a total value of C$21,241.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 2,100 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.27 per share, with a total value of C$40,467.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 3,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.03 per share, with a total value of C$60,090.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 3,800 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$72,124.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 600 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.84 per share, with a total value of C$11,304.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 5,300 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$100,382.00.

Shares of TSE IDG traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.77. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,547. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$20.25.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$433.27 million during the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 9.82%.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc is a Canada-based book, gift and toy retailer. The Company operates stores in approximately 10 provinces and a territory in Canada, and offers online sales through its indigo.ca Website. It operates approximately 90 superstores under the banners Chapters and Indigo, and approximately 120 small format stores under the banners Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks and The Book Company.

