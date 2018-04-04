Infinitecoin (IFC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006725 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001115 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001607 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,596,274,910 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg. It is not currently possible to buy Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

