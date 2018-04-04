Informa (INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Liberum Capital

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 855 ($12.00) to GBX 900 ($12.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.58) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($11.37) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 825 ($11.58) to GBX 800 ($11.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 863 ($12.11) to GBX 895 ($12.56) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 809.57 ($11.36).

LON INF opened at GBX 718.60 ($10.09) on Wednesday. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 624.50 ($8.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 773 ($10.85).

Informa Company Profile

Informa PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and Penton Information Services.

