Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 650,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 730,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 128,182 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 721,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 401,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 14,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $197,399.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

