Inmarsat (ISAT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Inmarsat (LON: ISAT):

3/19/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.74) to GBX 420 ($5.80). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Inmarsat had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.94) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 530 ($7.32) to GBX 430 ($5.94). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 825 ($11.40) to GBX 725 ($10.02). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 550 ($7.60) to GBX 500 ($6.91). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($9.53) to GBX 580 ($8.01). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Inmarsat was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.22) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 400 ($5.53).

3/12/2018 – Inmarsat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

3/12/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 850 ($11.74) to GBX 575 ($7.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Inmarsat had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 810 ($11.19) price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Inmarsat had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.53) price target on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Inmarsat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/22/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 620 ($8.57) to GBX 550 ($7.60). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – Inmarsat had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.88) price target on the stock.

Shares of Inmarsat stock opened at GBX 369.10 ($5.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,810.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.76. Inmarsat Plc has a one year low of GBX 381.20 ($5.27) and a one year high of GBX 865 ($11.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.