Innoviva Inc (INVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other Innoviva news, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $132,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Desparbes sold 5,378 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $88,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 3,600,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 330,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 563,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 469,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,650. The stock has a market cap of $1,682.13, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.37. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.41 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 48.93% and a net margin of 61.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

