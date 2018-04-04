Almonty Industries (CVE:AII) Director Acquires C$25,000.00 in Stock

Almonty Industries (CVE:AII) Director Thomas Joerg Gutschlag purchased 50,000 shares of Almonty Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

CVE:AII traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.48. 19,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,754. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.69.

Almonty Industries (CVE:AII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of C$10.77 million for the quarter.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

