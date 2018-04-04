Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Richard L. Duchossois Acquires 2,050 Shares

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.39 per share, with a total value of $500,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,113.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.45. The stock had a trading volume of 98,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $279.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,212.25, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.44). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

