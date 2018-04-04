John Ross Maclean Acquires 28,860 Shares of Fiore Gold Ltd (F) Stock

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) insider John Ross Maclean acquired 28,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,718.60.

Shares of Fiore Gold stock opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. Fiore Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/insider-buying-fiore-gold-ltd-f-insider-acquires-c14718-60-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.