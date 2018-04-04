Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD) Insider Buys $21,375.00 in Stock

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) insider Daniel T. Thorogood bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,795. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Get Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/insider-buying-prudential-short-duration-high-yield-fd-isd-insider-buys-1500-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of approximately three years or less and a weighted average maturity of over five years or less.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.