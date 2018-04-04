Insider Buying: Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Insider Purchases 11,120 Shares of Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) insider Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $67,720.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Saul B. Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $23,697.90.

On Thursday, March 29th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $20,317.26.

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 4,100 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,215.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 1,966 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $12,208.86.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,017 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $18,554.55.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,723 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $22,821.99.

On Friday, February 16th, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 3,688 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $20,947.84.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,494 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $70,840.98.

On Monday, February 12th, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 7,360 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $40,553.60.

NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 119,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,378. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.33, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Technology Investment Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. Technology Investment Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Technology Investment Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

