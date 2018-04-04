Insider Buying: Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Director Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Francesco Trapani acquired 35,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,313,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francesco Trapani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Francesco Trapani acquired 10,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.55 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Francesco Trapani acquired 5,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.40 per share, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Francesco Trapani purchased 15,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,650.00.

TIF stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,052. The company has a market cap of $11,790.20, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 5.50. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

