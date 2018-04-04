Insider Buying: Uniroyal Global (UNIR) CEO Acquires 9,798 Shares of Stock

Uniroyal Global (OTCMKTS:UNIR) CEO Howard R. Curd bought 9,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,106.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Uniroyal Global stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Uniroyal Global has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Uniroyal Global Company Profile

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics products that have automotive and non-automotive transportation, indoor/outdoor furniture, commercial and hospitality seating, healthcare facilities, athletic equipment, and residential applications primarily in North America and Europe.

