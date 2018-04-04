Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Director Heather J. Culbert bought 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00.

WCP traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.81. The company had a trading volume of 934,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,002. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.66.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$285.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.40 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.91%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.0257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCP. Raymond James Financial upgraded Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, December 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

