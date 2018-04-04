Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) EVP Sells 8,379 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,379 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $593,316.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,774.69, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.08 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $417.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,046 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,643,075 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.65 to $75.19 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/insider-selling-akamai-technologies-inc-akam-evp-sells-8379-shares-of-stock.html.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.