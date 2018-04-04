Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Director Louis G. Lange Sells 48,000 Shares

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Director Louis G. Lange sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $1,386,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,133.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 236,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,242. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $41.80.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.09. research analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 158,576 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 853,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,682,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 781,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 73,809 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 228,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

BOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

