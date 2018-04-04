Denny’s (DENN) COO Sells $234,750.00 in Stock

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) COO Christopher D. Bode sold 15,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 115,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,032. The company has a market capitalization of $973.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.63. Denny’s has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.94, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.84 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a net margin of 7.48%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Denny’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DENN. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

