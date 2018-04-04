Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Director Arnold S. Barron Sells 6,023 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $569,113.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,764.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. 850,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,404.52, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. MKM Partners set a $98.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $119.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Buckingham Research set a $114.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.95 to $109.64 in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

