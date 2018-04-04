Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Sells $1,522,400.00 in Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $1,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 498,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,489.53, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.59. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 876.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 311.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Editas Medicine by 519.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

