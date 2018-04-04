Insider Selling: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. 475,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,446. The company has a market cap of $3,138.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $499.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.37 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

