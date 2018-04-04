Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll Sells 338,031 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 338,031 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $10,708,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EYE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 360,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,330. The company has a market capitalization of $2,371.08 and a PE ratio of 61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo set a $45.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $2,920,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $4,873,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an optical retail company. The Company is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. The Company’s segments include owned & host segment and legacy segment. The owned & host segment includes two owned brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores.

