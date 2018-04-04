North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider Robert John Butler sold 7,225 shares of North American Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total value of C$50,430.50.

NOA stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.83. 4,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,721. North American Energy Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.52 and a 52 week high of C$7.48.

Get North American Energy Partners alerts:

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.70 million. North American Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 5th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on North American Energy Partners from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “North American Energy Partners, Inc. (NOA) Insider Sells C$50,430.50 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/insider-selling-north-american-energy-partners-inc-noa-insider-sells-7225-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.