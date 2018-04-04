Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Robert John Engbloom Sells 16,600 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Robert John Engbloom sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.01, for a total value of C$298,966.00.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.79. 30,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,817. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.19 and a 1-year high of C$19.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$203.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.52 million. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXT shares. CIBC raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$28.00 price objective on Parex Resources and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

