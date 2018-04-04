Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Insider Courtney Blosser Sells 2,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 157,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,524.45, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $475.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

