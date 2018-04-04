Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Tilly Levine Sells 20,000 Shares

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tilly Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $136,300.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $261,400.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $137,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $285,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $276,600.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 207,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,381. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $324.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of -0.24.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.39 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

