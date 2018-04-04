Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) COO Mark L. Heimbouch Sells 47,853 Shares

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $3,955,528.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 606,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,103. Worldpay Inc has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of $14,361.15, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Worldpay had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $82.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at $3,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Worldpay during the 4th quarter worth $8,429,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worldpay during the 4th quarter worth $9,693,000.

Worldpay, Inc, formerly Vantiv, Inc, is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

