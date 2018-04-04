Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ NSIT) opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,275.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/insight-enterprises-inc-nsit-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.