Insights Network Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.82 million and $19,097.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003084 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00689696 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00172437 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 209,823,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,736,613 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to purchase Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

