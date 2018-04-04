Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 3,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,773. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

