Insulet (PODD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Headlines about Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Insulet earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.7641042270921 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Insulet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of PODD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. 578,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,267. The stock has a market cap of $4,963.24, a PE ratio of -183.74 and a beta of 1.38. Insulet has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Insulet had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, COO Shacey Petrovic sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $101,312.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley A. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $2,412,739. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insulet (PODD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.19” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/insulet-podd-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-19-updated-updated.html.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.