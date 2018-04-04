Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Insys Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.7443253378374 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Cann reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray cut Insys Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

INSY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 214,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,961. Insys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $439.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.47). Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 162.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $31.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Insys Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

