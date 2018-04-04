Intel Co. (INTC) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s 4th Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,398,831 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Intel worth $256,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $77,519,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 41,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $66,959.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at $68,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $267,691.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Vetr downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Intel stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228,358.55, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

