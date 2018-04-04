Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,190,197 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 98,821,379 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,899,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Morningstar set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $98,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,172.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $267,691.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,274,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $582,848,000 after purchasing an additional 483,200 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 443,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Intel has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228,358.55, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Intel’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

