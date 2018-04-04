Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $243,109.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $880,610.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,371.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $66,959.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

