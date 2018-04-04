Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Lourd Capital LLC

Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in Intel by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243,109.45, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Instinet raised their price objective on Intel to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $427,754.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

