Intelsat (I) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Intelsat (NYSE:I)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 609,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 888,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

I has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Intelsat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intelsat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

The stock has a market cap of $431.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $538.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Intelsat by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intelsat by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Intelsat by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,046 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

