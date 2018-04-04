Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $67.66 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $26,674.56, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $2,009,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,562,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,473,000 after buying an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,116,000 after buying an additional 114,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,046,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

