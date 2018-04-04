William Hill (WIMHY) versus International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Head to Head Comparison

William Hill (OTCMKTS: WIMHY) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get William Hill alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for William Hill and International Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Hill 0 3 3 0 2.50 International Game Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

International Game Technology has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. Given International Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than William Hill.

Risk and Volatility

William Hill has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Game Technology has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

William Hill pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Game Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. William Hill pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Game Technology pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. William Hill is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of William Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares William Hill and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Hill N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology -21.64% 10.28% 2.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares William Hill and International Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Hill $2.17 billion 1.82 $222.94 million $1.20 15.38 International Game Technology $4.94 billion 1.06 -$1.07 billion $1.52 16.95

William Hill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology. William Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Game Technology beats William Hill on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match betting and gaming; and gaming machines, as well as offers online casino, poker, and bingo products. In addition, the company provides telephone betting services, such as bet in-play betting; and sports betting and gaming services through mobile apps. Further, it is involved in on-course betting and greyhound stadia operations. The company offers online and telephone sports betting services under the William Hill, Centrebet, Sportingbet, and tomwaterhouse.com brands in Australia. It operates approximately 2,375 licensed betting offices in the United Kingdom. William Hill PLC was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide. IGT operates in two segments: North America and International. North America consists of the Company’s operations in the United States and Canada, which comprised 78% of the revenue during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2013 (fiscal 2013). International consists of its operations in all other jurisdictions worldwide, which consists of 22% of the consolidated revenues in fiscal 2013. The Company recognized revenues in three categories, which includes Gaming Operations, Product Sales and Interactive.

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.