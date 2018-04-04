International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. International Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 260.93% and a negative net margin of 48.00%.

INIS remained flat at $$0.07 on Wednesday. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,354. International Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/international-isotopes-inis-announces-earnings-results.html.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, a range of products, including cobalt teletherapy sources, and a selection of radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research and clinical devices. Its segments include Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.